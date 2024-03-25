Deion Sanders' youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, celebrated as the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team advanced to the second round of the tournament to earn a spot in the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.

The fifth-seeded Buffs won against the fourth-seeded Kansas State 63-50 at the Wildcat's Bramlage Coliseum. Colorado's exceptional defense in the second half, limiting Kansas State to 22.2% shooting and forcing 11 turnovers, played a crucial role.

Additionally, the Buffaloes' balanced scoring and defensive prowess contributed to their success on the road, despite historical challenges against ranked teams and large crowds.

Therefore, to celebrate the team's advancement, Shelomi Sanders uploaded a post on her official Instagram story. She wrote:

"we dancinnnnn"

Image Credit: Shelomi Sanders' Instagram Story

Although the redshirt freshman is not playing in the NCAA tournament, she was happy to see her teammates win the games.

Shelomi Sanders and her father Deion Sanders shared fun-filled moments on Instagram

Coach Prime and his youngest daughter met each other at the Buffs facility and had a fun conversation with each other. Shelomi informed her father that she was leaving for home for the weekend, which was quickly followed by the head coach saying:

"She wants some money. Do you know how I know? You are being nice, you coming and hugging your daddy...Based on your attitude."

The two-time Super Bowl winner posted their wholesome interaction on Instagram in the form of a reel. He captioned it:

"Dads, why do we give in?"

Shelomi loves basketball, in stark contrast to her brothers, Shilo and Shedeur, who play for the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

Though her statistics do not yet reflect her career, her competitive drive helps her reach her full potential. At Jackson State, she only played two games and averaged 1.0 points in nine minutes.

After joining the University of Colorado as a mid-freshman, she focused on developing her fundamentals. She played two games for the Buffaloes' WBB team and averaged 1.5 points.

Even though her role is not defined yet, she often posts workout videos and is dedicated to polishing her skills so that she becomes a sharpshooter with an authentic playing style.