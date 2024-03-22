WATCH: Coach Prime & daughter Shelomi Sanders display most adorable parent-child relationship in fun-filled Instagram post

Coach Prime and his daughter Shelomi Sanders enjoyed meeting at the Buffs facility. However, Deion Sanders experienced something different about Shelomi's meet-and-greet when she informed him about leaving for home for the weekend. He responded comically, much in line with his widely beloved personality.

"She wants some money," said the Colorado coach.

"Do you know how I know? You are being nice, you coming and hugging your daddy ... Based on your attitude."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Posting the reel on Instagram, Coach Prime captioned it:

"Dads, why do we give in? @shelomisanders #CoachPrime"

Fans were full of adorable praises witnessing the father-daughter relationship:

Screenshot via Instagram

Shelomi Sanders has also signed for the University of Colorado Boulder and plays as a guard on the women's basketball team.

Also read: “Supporting daddy” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders expresses love for dad during exciting fan meet and greet

Deiondra Sanders was scared to inform Coach Prime about pregnancy

Coach Prime’s daughter found herself in a nerve-wracking situation when Deion Sanders indirectly stumbled upon the topic of her pregnancy during a casual chat with her brother, Deion Sanders Jr.

“I was scared to tell him and Daddy,” said Deiondra.

Despite the fears, her brothers, including Bucky, ultimately expressed their support and love.

Although Bucky initially admitted feeling upset about not being informed sooner. Deiondra shared her pregnancy journey on social media, highlighting both the challenges and blessings it brought.

During the Colorado HC's book signing event in Atlanta, the overwhelming support for Deiondra and her unborn child was relayed by fans who showered her with gifts. The outpouring of love and generosity touched Deiondra, who thanked everyone on Instagram.

“Wow, you guys are amazing! Thank you so much to everyone who brought the baby a gifts. I’m so appreciative,” Deiondra wrote.

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders made various appearances, promoting his new book – ‘Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field.’

Also read: "I'm too young to be a daring grandpa": Deion Sanders has proud reaction for daughter Deiondra Sanders' pregnancy news

Can the Colorado Buffaloes turn the tide under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders? Let us know in the comments below.