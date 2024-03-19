"Who bringing with you?": Life coach Deion Sanders fires up 4.8 million followers with anecdotes from his new book

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been known for giving fire speeches to his audience, aiming to instill a sense of responsibility and develop a resilient mindset. He once again grabbed headlines for firing up his 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

Talkin to the CU Buffs, Sanders used anecdotes from his latest book "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field," which he has been promoting the entire week. He asked the Colorado athletes:

"In your beginning which is today, who you bringing with you? In the beginning, HUSTLE, HARD WORK, DEDICATION, COMMITMENT, TEAM, UNITY? What you bringing?"

"I got a question for you," said Sanders. He posted a reel on Instagram with the question as the caption:

"Can you afford your dream? Make the sacrifice for what you say you want! Fight for what’s right!"

"What's your dream cost? asked Coach Prime. 'Cause some y'all ain't willing to give up what it costs to attain your dream. You're still smoking, you're still drinking, you're still lazy, you're still not in your playbooks."

Coach Prime is revving up for the upcoming Big 12 challenge after a dismal 4-8 season in 2023.

Deion Sanders wants his players to push themselves

To turn the tide around in Boulder, the NFL Hall of Famer is urging his players to step up.

With an eye on improving their performance, Sanders is trying to develop a winning mindset in his team, aiming for a better record. During the training sessions, Sanders is motivating his players to boost their confidence and morale for the challenges ahead.

In a video shared online, he drew attention to the importance of pushing past limits and maintaining a high standard of performance on the field. Addressing his team, Sanders encouraged them to embrace their individuality, including both strengths and weaknesses.

He wants each player to find what sets them apart and to strive for excellence. Stressing the importance of self-improvement and personal growth, the 56-year-old wants the Colorado players to understand what separates them from the competition by fostering a culture of self-assessment and continuous improvement.

Who will win the Big 12 conference in the 2024 college football season? Let us know your best guess in the comments below.