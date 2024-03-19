Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are making their final preparations before their Big 12 debut campaign this year. But Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), will get a first-hand look at his new and revamped roster in the upcoming spring games.

With practice already underway, Deion Sanders hyped up his players during a recent motivational speech at the Colorado facility.

In a video shared by 'Well Off Media', we see Coach Prime addressing all the players and coaches while talking about the opportunities that these players will have on the roster this upcoming season.

During the address, Deion Sanders talked about the importance of maintaining a sense of unity and having a competitive mindset.

"Unity, you and I doing that we suppose to be doing. Working how we suppose to be working," Sanders said. "United, together, for each other. Now we gonna try to kill each other in this frame, but we on the same team. Don't forget that." (8:53)

Coach Prime motivated his players to build a habit of competition in themselves to have an opportunity to represent the team on the gridiron this upcoming season.

"Everything we do is a competition. And that competition starts now. When you wake up and walk out of your house that competition starts in life. When you wake up and put on this uniform, that competition. When you take off the uniform, go into the classroom and start your competition", Sanders said.

"And if you in this room, you better be aiming to win. Not only to win, let's dominate. We got that."

Deion Sanders, who arrived in Boulder from Jackson State last season, guided Colorado to a 4-8 overall record in his debut. Despite a great start, the team's faults began to emerge as the season continued.

But Coach Prime has addressed these issues in the offseason, especially with the revamping of the offensive line to protect the nation's most sacked quarterback, Shedeur Sanders better. Thus, fans have a lot of expectations from Colorado in their new journey in the Big 12.

Deion Sanders reveals his secret to dealing with external criticism

During a recent podcast appearance, the 56-year-old HC went in depth about how an individual should deal with external judgments and criticisms.

"If you insecure you're gonna care. If you insecure you gonna read everything. If you insecure you gonna check all your comments", Sanders said. "If you're secure, you don't give a darn." (8:40)

It will be interesting to see if Deion Sanders' spiritual motivation helps the Buffs to glory.

