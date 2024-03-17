“Thanks babe” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders shows off exciting snippets from vacation with babydaddy Jacquees

Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders recently posted on her Instagram some snippets from her latest trip. She had previously posted a few shots from the same trip on Friday.

She shared 10 pictures from her trip to Saint Maarten, Anguilla and St. Barths. Deiondra was with babydaddy and R&B singer Jacquees. She captioned her Instagram post thanking Jacquees and mentioning that they did all the things she wanted.

“We did EVERYTHING I wanted to do. Thanks babe🫶🏾,” she captioned on Instagram.

She also involved her fans and asked them if they wanted to see more from her trip.

“Y'all want a YT Vlog?? I'm thinking about posting one next week,” she added on Instagram.

Deiondra Sanders went on the trip right after sharing the news of her pregnancy on social media. Deiondra's message accompanying the post spoke of unexpected blessings and defying medical odds.

"This wasn't planned," she wrote, "but it's a gift from God."

She added:

"I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester.”

Fans showered Deiondra Sanders with baby gifts

Deiondra Sanders, accompanied by her father Coach Prime and brother Deion Sanders Jr., attended the Atlanta stop of the 'Elevate and Dominate' book tour.

Fans at the meet and greet session overwhelmed Deiondra with gifts for her forthcoming baby. She expressed gratitude on Instagram. The 31-year-old was astonished by the outpouring of support from fans, through bags filled with presents. She shared on Instagram:

“Omg, wow you guys are amazing! Thank you so much to everyone who brought the baby a gifts. I’m so appreciative,” Deiondra wrote.

The event was a memorable occasion for the Sanders family after Deiondra’s pregnancy announcement. Coach Prime kicked off his book tour in the Big Apple, hitting the airwaves on popular shows like NBC's Today Show and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.