“I dont like that though” - $45M worth Deion Sanders has hilarious reaction on being a grandaddy soon

Deion Sanders, the legendary coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, is gearing up to embrace the role of a grandfather. His daughter, Deiondra Sanders, 34, recently announced her pregnancy with rapper Jacquees.

The Today Show posted a clip on their Instagram where the $45 million (net worth as per Yahoo Finance) Sanders expressed his enthusiasm for the impending arrival. He conveyed his deep affection for his daughter and his eagerness to take on the new role.

“I don’t like that though,” he said in the beginning.

When questioned why, he answered:

“No, I like it because I love my daughter. First of all, I’m proud. She’s 34, she’ll be 34 momentarily. So I’m happy. She’s ready and she’s prepared and it’s a blessing. But I don’t know if I'm ready to be a grandad,” he answered."

Later in the clip, ‘Grandpa Prime’ was gifted with two things. He was gifted his favorite book, “The Little Engine That Could,” and a Today Show onesie for the baby for ‘Papa Prime.’ According to Sanders, the book is his favorite besides the Bible.

Later, Deiondra also shared the same clip on her Instagram story. She also added a caption, saying:

"Papa Prime lol,” she wrote in the Instagram story.

Deiondra Sanders described her pregnancy as a "miracle," given the health risks involved due to her previous four myomectomy surgeries to remove fibroid non-cancerous growths in the uterus.

Her heartfelt message conveyed the depth of her journey, citing her struggles over the years, from battling breast tumors due to birth control to enduring skepticism from doctors.

"Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester.”

Deion Sanders also commented on his daughter’s Instagram

The 56-year-old Colorado Buffaloes coach couldn't contain his excitement when he commented on his daughter's Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. Sanders emphasized his relatively young age for becoming a grandfather.

"PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I'm YOUNG! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” he playfully exclaimed.

He reassured her of his unwavering support, affirming that he loves his daughter and is glad with her decision to not “have a baby to keep a man.” What are your thoughts on this father-daughter duo? Let us know below in the comments section.

