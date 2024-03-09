“Dats my Babygirl” - $45M worth Deion Sanders has adorable reaction as daughter Deiondra Sanders announces pregnancy with stylish snaps 

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, took to Instagram and showed off her baby bump with her boyfriend, Jacquees, from the couple's recent getaway. The 31-year-old had a great trip with snippets from the tropical adventure that made her feel ‘free’ after the big news.

“Had a great trip. #FeelingFree,” she wrote in the caption while crediting Jacquees for the snaps.

Jacquees and Deiondra are sharing a moment.

Deiondra is showing off her baby bump.

The snaps drew a reaction from the $45 million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth), Coach Prime, who had an adorable way of congratulating his firstborn on her pregnancy.

“You gon STILL GET YOURS BABY! Dats my babygirl,” the NFL legend said in the comments with a lot of laughing face emojis.

Deion Sanders had an adorable reaction.

Deiondra confirmed the news of her pregnancy with a testimony about the four myomectomy surgeries she had to undergo. She also said that the pregnancy wasn't planned or expected but was something that God allowed to happen. The 31-year-old said that she was having the baby for all high-risk moms in the world.

Fans congratulate Deion Sanders' firstborn, Deiondra Sanders, on pregnancy news

Fans and friends congratulated Deion Sanders' firstborn, Deiondra Sanders, on her pregnancy. Fans wished her the best for the future while also expressing their confidence in her abilities to be a great mom.

Some even joked that everyone around, especially the grandfather, would spoil the baby. Here are a few reactions.

Fans backed Deiondra after the news.

Some more reactions.

Deiondra first revealed her relationship with rapper Jacquees in December last year with some snaps from a Christmas party. Even Coach Prime traveled to Atlanta and met up with the couple to give his blessing to the relationship.

They hit a rough patch in the past few weeks but now it seems they have put it all behind them to welcome their little bundle of joy together. The Sanders family is now waiting for its youngest member to arrive.

