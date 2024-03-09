Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders couldn’t contain his emotions Friday after his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, shared the news of her pregnancy with Jacquees. The Instagram post detailing her unique journey, marred by health challenges and complications, found support from all sections.

Despite the hurdles, Deiondra expressed gratitude for the support of her doctor, making this pregnancy possible. Coach Prime, upon learning the news, commented on Deiondra's Instagram post:

"PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I'm YOUNG! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I Love u baby and I'm glad u said u ain't having a baby to keep a man. You've always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain't gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I'm UP. #OWWA"

Deiondra, affectionately acknowledging her dad as "grand daddy Prime," reciprocated the love in her reply:

“haha awww thank you daddy. I love you grand daddy Prime and aww you know it! Amen to that.”

Lately, Deiondra has encountered relationship struggles with her boyfriend, Jacquees, who faced allegations of infidelity after leaked messages between him and another artist, Dreezy, went viral.

What happened between Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees?

Relationship issues have thrust Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees' relationship into the spotlight. The trouble began when Jacquees' ex, Dreezy, exposed the R&B rapper’s text messages revealing his interest in her. Reportedly, Jacquees even expressed a desire to have a child together.

The situation left Deiondra embarrassed, but despite the public drama, she eventually reconciled with the R&B singer. Recently, the couple also faced criticism while vacationing together.

The relationship took a darker turn with the emergence of a leaked intense exchange between Deiondra and Dreezy. The matter caught fire when Dreezy reportedly questioned the paternity of Deiondra’s child, that too when the news of her being pregnant wasn’t confirmed.

Deiondra, in response, took to Instagram stories to address Dreezy's accusations. Sharing her frustration, Coach Prime’s daughter called out Dreezy's attempts to maintain a connection with Jacquees despite his clear rejection.

The feud intensified when Deiondra, through a tweet, asserted her independence and dismissed Dreezy's influence, stating, "Enough is enough."

