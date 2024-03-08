Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders took to Instagram to share her exciting pregnancy news with fans. Stating that it was something God allowed to happen, she revealed that she was going to have a baby. In a lengthy social media note, Coach Prime's firstborn also revealed the medical complications that had made the doctors say that it would never happen.

Rumors of Deiondra’s pregnancy have been circulating for a long time since the Jacquees-Dreezy fiasco in February. Rapper Dreezy had claimed that the 31-year-old was pregnant but Deiondra hadn't confirmed or denied the rumors.

Here is what Deiondra Sanders had to say on her pregnancy news:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Even though it wasn't planned or expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I’m having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn't be able to. I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I’ve had,” a part of the caption read.

The CFB world rejoiced at the news and congratulated not only Deiondra but her dad, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders as well. Even rapper Jacquees reacted to the news and professed his love for her:

Deiondra's brother Deion Sanders Jr and boyfriend Jacquees reacted to the news.

Fans congratulated the 31-year-old on the big news.

Other fan reactions.

Deiondra revealed her relationship with Jacquees through snaps from a Christmas party in December. She also traveled to his hometown for an annual holiday ritual. Soon after, however, there was trouble in paradise.

Also read: Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders reacts as dad goes down memory lane with hilarious throwback video - "cmon throwback vault”

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees' relationship trouble

The trouble in the relationship came back in February when news of Jacquees’ infidelity went viral on the internet. Leaked messages between Deiondra Sanders and Dreezy revealed a heated exchange between the two and the rapper even took shots at her pregnancy.

Deiondra posted a happy picture after the controversy.

The whole drama drew a fiery response from Deiondra on social media. She didn't name anybody but said that if people kept playing her, she would ‘blast’ it all. She also said that she is known in her family for taking it there and anybody could ask them about it.

One of the snaps from the Christmas party.

Before all this drama, she was pretty open about her relationship with Jacquees. Even her dad met the R&B star when he traveled to Atlanta for some work. Now that the news of her pregnancy has been confirmed, it remains to be seen what else is in store for the fans who have been following this story from the start.

Also read: WATCH: $50 million worth Deion Sanders shares hilarious moment with daughter Deiondra Sanders while patting her hair

Poll : Excited about Deiondra Sanders' news? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion