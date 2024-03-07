WATCH: $50 million worth Deion Sanders shares hilarious moment with daughter Deiondra Sanders while patting her hair

Deion Sanders shared a funny moment between him and his oldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, on his Instagram account. In the reel video, the Colorado Buffaloes coach helped his daughter by patting her head as it felt itchy.

"You know how they be patting; what you all be doing by patting like that?" asked Sanders.

"We are scratching our heads," answered Deiondra.

He then said that instead of scratching their heads, people pat their heads because of the wigs. Then, he asked if he was doing it right. The Hall of Famer then neighed to playfully annoy her, making the interaction funny. The two then laughed it off.

The caption of the post was:

"Sometimes you just have to help your daughter pat her hair …. Especially when she’s going through some thangs 😂."

Deiondra Sanders was in a relationship with an R&B rapper, Jacquees, who mentally and physically abused her, according to her. On the "Rich & Unemployed" podcast, she talked about her relationship:

"He was like mentally and physically abusive. I never tell my dad though."

Deion Sanders' daughter opened up about her dating criteria

Given the popularity of the Sanders family, their fans have been interested in their personal lives. That is why, when Deiondra appeared on "The Baller Alert Show, "she gave insight into her dating life and the qualities her partner must have.

The 31-year-old said that men either date her because of her father or because they are frightened by him. When asked about what she looks for in a partner, she said:

"God-fearing, open-minded, honesty and loyalty is really big for me. You have to, like, have money now. Like, I've dated people in the past that didn't really have money. ... I'm not doing that no more."

Deion Sanders' daughter also once said that her previous relationship put her under a lot of mental stress. These were the effects that she went through, according to her:

"Ufff, this is a deep one. I was in a bad relationship, and it brought me down to, like, really bad point in my life. I lost myself. I didn't know who I was. I never been that type."

The relationship fell through because of an infidelity allegation involving a fellow artist.