“Mentally abusive” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders breaks silence on controversial relationship with ex-BF Jacquees

Deiondra Sanders appeared on the "It's Nothing" podcast alongside host Dr. Sarah Fontenot and endeared herself to the fans with her candid answers. On the podcast, Coach Prime's daughter dwelled in the controversy around her ex-BF Jacquees.

Dr. Sarah, while stumbling on the subject of Deiondra's relationship with Jacquees, asked her:

"Did you get into the mental health aspect of things?"

Deiondra said:

"Ufff, this is a deep one. I was in a bad relationship and it brought me down to like really bad point in my life. I lost myself, I didn't know who I was. I never been that type.

"Mentally abusive. That's worse than physical. I had to deal with both but that mental is what starts because you think so highly of yourself and then they keep picking at you."

Deiondra was in a relationship with R&B rapper Jacquees, and she made the affair public around Christmas, just before the College Football Playoff games.

What happened between Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees?

Deiondra became the center of attention due to a highly publicized relationship with R&B rapper Jacquees a couple of weeks ago.

Even though the relationship enjoyed its fair share of love on social media, it took a turbulent turn with allegations of infidelity against Jacquees involving fellow artist Dreezy.

Leaked messages from "Got Da Scoop" exposed heated exchanges between Deiondra and Dreezy, thus triggering a storm on social media.

Dreezy's provocative question, "So who the baby daddy?" added fuel to the fire, intensifying the drama.

However, Deiondra didn’t sit back and responded via now-deleted IG stories, warning against pushing her to reveal more incriminating information:

"I really dont wanna post these h**s where he call you a curse, but if you keep taking it there I will post recent s**t."

Deiondra then hinted at moving on, saying:

"Coming at me like I can’t go get a real man, a 100 million dollar n***a tomorrow. B**ch the best u can get is Jacquees lol."

However, Coach Prime stayed away from the whole matter, refraining from making any public statements.

