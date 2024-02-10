The eldest daughter of Coach Prime is no stranger to controversy, with her recent Instagram stories stirring the pot once again. In her ongoing beef with Dreezy, Deiondra Sanders copped some on social media amid a tumultuous relationship with R&B rapper Jacquees.

The once-harmonious connection has hit a rocky patch with allegations of infidelity involving Dreezy, as leaked messages revealed heated exchanges. Addressing the controversy, Deiondra took to X:

"Coming at me like I can’t go get a real man, a 100 million dollars nigga tomorrow. Bitch the best u can get is Jacquees lol. that nigga lucky I even looked his way. U lucky I even gave u some shine. Y’all Stay in your lane. U got him. And u can have him. Enough is enough."

The once-public relationship, which even included Jacquees meeting Coach Prime, has now become a hot topic on social media.

Deiondra Sanders defends Shedeur and Shilo Sanders

Amid the feud with rapper Dreezy, involving rapper boyfriend Jacquees, Deiondra took to Instagram to defend her family.

In a series of stories, Deiondra addressed the situation, suggesting that Dreezy is just indulging in some plain old attention seeking:

"They do anything for clout! Bitch ain't been on a blog all year till she mentioned me lol. You're welcome pooh 😘."

She made it clear that her family doesn't have any part in all of it:

"My family don't f**k with you."

Deiondra concluded her social media rant by defending her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, urging the person involved to refrain from engaging with her family.

"They would never be seen with a low down l’il dusty as he like you. Leave me and my family alone. Take yo shit up with Que and not me,” she wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram

Fans have been on the edge of their seats with social media speculation ever since this relationship melodrama started. The couple made their relationship public in December 2023.

