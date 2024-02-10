The entire drama surrounding Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders and Dreezy explained

In the latest chapter of Coach Prime's family saga, Deiondra Sanders, his eldest daughter, finds herself in the midst of a dramatic and highly publicized relationship turmoil.

The once harmonious relationship between Deiondra and R&B rapper Jacquees is going through a tricky phase with the emergence of allegations of infidelity involving fellow artist Dreezy.

Leaked messages from Got Da Scoop revealed heated exchanges between Deiondra and Dreezy. The drama escalated when Dreezy took shots at Deiondra's rumored pregnancy:

"So who the baby daddy?"

The situation has raised a stir on social media and is not dying down anytime soon.

Dreezy's antics drew a fierce response from Deiondra Sanders via IG stories (now deleted):

“I really dont wanna post these hoes where he call you a curse but if you keep taking it there I will post recent shit. Not old made up shit like u got. U stay texting his momma and everybody saying thats gonna be yo man still. He finally told you he dont want you now you wanna turn up.”

Deiondra even aimed a tweet at Dreezy earlier today:

"Coming at me like I can’t go get a real man, a 100 millions dollar nigga tomorrow. Bitch the best u can get is Jacquees lol. that nigga lucky I even looked his way. U lucky I even gave u some shine. Y’all Stay in your lane. U got him. And u can have him. Enough is enough."

Just last week, Deiondra put up several IG stories, hinting at a potential beef without naming the person.

Screenshot via Instagram

The whole spectacle has been quite amusing for fans who have reacted hilariously on X:

Deiondra had been quite public about her relationship since Christmas, with Jacquees even meeting Coach Prime. However, their hunky-dory relationship has now turned into a social media spectacle.

Deiondra Sanders and BF Jacquees ganged up on rapper Trey Songz

Just last week, Deiondra and Jacquees were involved in an online feud with another prominent R&B rapper, Trey Songz.

Taking to social media, Prime's eldest daughter expressed frustration about being disrespected while tagging the "Bottoms Up" singer in one of her IG stories:

“Hoe's wanna keep playing with me to look good like she not down there h*e'n and f*cking on @treysongz d*ck.”

Screenshot via Instagram

The situation escalated when Jacquees released a video accusing Trey Songz of inappropriate behavior and disrespect:

“I want the world to know this b*tcha*s n*gga Trey Songz is a b*tch. Period. This n*gga’s a b*tch bro. This ni**a came in the club talking about rape.”

“The f**k you talking about rape for, bi**h a** ni**a? Then you come outside the club and swing on your little brother. You a bi**h. Chris Brown the G.O.A.T.”

Coach Prime has maintained a dignified silence on the matter, and it is unlikely that he will make a comment.