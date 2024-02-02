“What kind of R&B rumble is this?”: Jacquees showing the dreads Trey Songz ripped out during an alleged fight in Dubai sparks meme fest online

Jacquees performed at the BLU Dubai in Dubai, UAE, on January 29, 2024, as part of the inaugural edition of Bubblies. During his stay in the city, the singer allegedly became involved in an altercation with Trey Songz, which resulted in his dreadlocks being ripped out, which the singer mentions in a now unavailable Instagram story:

"F**K Trey Songz... this n**** pulled out my dreads. You better be glad them boyz wasn't me Boy you over wit in the Evershow. We there from the A to NC to Florida to All that s**T."

The alleged altercation and the subsequent reaction to it by Jacquees have since gone viral and drawn reactions filled with memes, as exemplified by the tweet below.

Netizens react to Jacquees and Trey Songz's alleged Dubai fight

Jacquees did not stop at a single message, responding with a second Instagram update stating:

"This b***h a** n***** Trey Songz is a b***h...period...this n**** came into club and tear my dread.. f*** you tear my dread for..then you come outside the club and swing on your little brother."

Netizens were quick to react to the alleged fight between the two, taking to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter. Most of the posts were amused by the incident and reacted with memes, with many speculating on how the fight got started in the first place, while others commented on Jacquees' reaction to the fight.

Neither rapper has come forward with more information in official or unofficial channels regarding why the fight started. However, the statements released by Jacquees seem to suggest the fight was caused by a female companion.

It is not the first controversy the rapper has been involved in. In 2018, the singer declared himself the King of R&B, stating in a press statement:

"I just wanna let everybody know that I’m the king of R&B right now. For this generation…I understand who dun came and who dun did that and that and that. But now it’s my turn. Jacquees the king of R&B. I just heard ’em say it and I been feeling like that."

This led to an internet fury, with many artists, including Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as convicted sex offender and former rapper R. Kelly, coming forward to contradict his statement.

Then in 2022, the singer was involved in an incident at a bar in Atlanta, wherein he allegedly bit a woman's hand. This incident led to his being arrested, released from Gwinnett County Jail, and banned from the bar in question.

Finally, last year, the singer was involved in an altercation with police officers, leading to charges of battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and a bond of $40.