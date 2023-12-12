"Trying to gaslight me": Hilarious memes erupt as Netflix goes down for thousands of users

Popular streaming site Netflix was down for thousands of users across the US and the UK, on Monday, December 11, 2023. The news was first reported by the outage tracking website, Downdetector.com after several users notified them of the outages in the service. As of 6:45 ET, over 17,000 members reported outages.

Following complaints, a spokesperson for the streaming service told Variety:

"We’re very sorry, but we’re having unexpected technical issues with Netflix for some members. Our engineers are working to fix this as quickly as possible and will share updates."

As users attempted to log into their accounts, the app appeared to be stuck checking the network connection. This usually includes testing the internet connection, Netflix service, and the user's broadband connection speed. It then displayed the error code "tvq-pb-101" which recommended members to reboot the device or log out and sign in to their account.

Needless to say, internet users were quick to share the news on social media, expressing confusion over the root of the problem.

"Time to dust off that DVD collection": Netizens react to Netflix going down for several users

As news of Netflix having technical issues spread, with members not being able to log into their accounts, internet users were quick to share some hilarious memes and sarcastic quips. While many recounted their failed attempts to reboot their network connections and Netflix accounts, others remarked on the change in their routine.

Here are some comments seen on X, reacting to the news:

The problem in the network started at about 5 pm ET and persisted until 8 pm. Reports included that issues were seen in Smart TVs like Roku and on other devices like Xbox and PS5. About 17,000 people in the US and 19,000 in the UK faced service interruptions.

However, no such complaints were reported by other streaming services like Amazon or Hulu.