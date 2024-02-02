Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra, may have a beef with someone. She ranted about being disrespected in a series of IG stories. She said that respect goes both ways, and she is tired of being disrespected because the other person involved is older than her.

Deiondra Sanders is Coach Prime's oldest kid and has made a name for herself. She recently made the details of her relationship with rapper Jaquees public. Further, her recent beef seems to be with a rapper, although it is not Jaquees. She directly mentioned just one person in her rant: rapper Trey Songz.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach's firstborn sent a cryptic message in her IG stories, hinting at a potential beef.

“If people keep playing with me, I’ll blast it all. Try me if you want to. Better ask my family, I’m known for taking it there,” Deiondra wrote in the first of a series of IG stories.

Deiondra's online rant.

In another post, Deiondra Sanders wrote she does not care what anyone says. But she did not mention the person she was talking about. Her third post mentioned rapper Trey Songz. But the 31-year-old still did not mention the main character in the story.

Deiondra Sanders' cryptic message on IG.

Deiondra mentioned Trey Songz.

Deiondra Sanders ended her rant by saying she said what she wanted to say and stood by it. Still, she did not mention anyone who might have wronged her. Maybe all of it will come out in the future. But the latest cryptic posts have left the college football world confused.

When Deiondra Sanders lashed out at Colorado State

The college football world knows of Deiondra Sanders' wrath when she feels wronged. Last year, Colorado State found that the hard way after the Rocky Mountain showdown. The 31-year-old was outraged when Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter was hit and accused the opponents of playing dirty on X.

Fans will want to know what or who prompted Deiondra Sanders' latest social media tirade.

