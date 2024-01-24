The Sanders clan has a penchant for making the headlines. This time it's Deiondra Sanders, Coach Prime's daughter, who grabbed the spotlight for her recent Instagram story.

Doesn't one hate it when you call someone and they don't pick up? Now imagine this behavior repeated by the same person; you'll eventually stop calling them. Looks like Deiondra is annoyed by her brother Shilo Sanders for the same attitude towards receiving calls.

She tagged him in an IG post which she shared on her story that read:

"You get $2M if you call someone and they don't pickup...who are you calling?"

Deiondra captioned her story:

"lol"

Deiondra Sanders proud of brothers Deion Jr., Shedeur, and Shilo Sanders

Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders couldn't be prouder as her brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week. The Colorado quarterback and safety showcased the 2024 Men's Fall-Winter collection by Louis Vuitton in collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

Their professional modeling debut garnered attention throughout the college football community. Deiondra shared a reel from the Colorado Buffaloes' Instagram account on her story and captioned it,

"Boy yall better walk😍🔥," with the hashtag #ProudsSister.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders Jr., in the latest episode of the "Coach Prime" documentary, was acknowledged by the Buffaloes' coach. Coach Prime highlighted his son's journey of self-discovery and commended him as an essential player.

Deiondra shared the proud moment on social media with the caption:

“Proud sister.”

Sanders responded, emphasizing the family philosophy instilled by Coach Prime, where nothing is given for free and each child has to carve their path.

