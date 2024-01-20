Deion Sanders has kept a close bond with his kids, especially his daughters Deiondra Sanders and Shelomi Sanders. Recently, he traveled to Atlanta to catch up with Deiondra and met her boyfriend, Jacquees.

Deiondra made her relationship with the rapper public last month through her Christmas photos. The couple lives in Atlanta.

Here is the latest video showing the Colorado Buffaloes head coach meeting his daughter’s boyfriend, Jacquees, during his Atlanta trip.

“New YouTube out now with my daddy,” Deiondra wrote in her Instagram story while sharing the link with the fans.

In the video, $50 million worth Coach Prime’s oldest daughter said that her father doesn’t come to meet her in the city but only comes for work. She and her boyfriend walked into the room to be greeted by hugs from Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders’ relationship with rapper Jacquees

Deiondra Sanders revealed that she was dating rapper Jacquees through her Christmas post on Instagram. Deion Sanders’ daughter shared snaps from a party with a matching outfit with her boyfriend. She gifted him a painting as a Christmas present.

A few days later, another video showed the couple bringing out a Ferrari to travel to Jacquees’ hometown in East Atlanta. They went there to give Christmas presents to the local community, an annual ritual for the R&B star.

Jacquees said he has been doing this for over half a decade. It was where his grandmother used to live when he was a kid. The couple also talked about their different childhoods, with Jaquees being rooted in Decatur, Georgia, whereas Deiondra moved around a lot due to her father’s profession.

