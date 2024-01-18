Deion Sanders has been around the block for some time now, starring for the Florida State Seminoles in the late 1980s and making his professional debut in the NFL and MLB in 1989. He started coaching college football in 2020 with Jackson State and currently finds himself coaching the Colorado Buffaloes.

Throughout the years, Coach Prime has managed his career and image well, making the maximum of it. His net worth stands at a massive $50 million. While he currently lives in Longmont, Colorado, the Colorado coach once boasted of being the owner of the biggest home in the whole state of Texas.

Recently, his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, posted a picture of the 29,000-square foot Texas home on her story, which was originally posted by @ballerbossez listing it on the market for $15 million. Deiondra captioned her story:

"I miss this home."

Image via screenshot (Instagram)

As per records, Deion Sanders sold the Texas mansion for $15 million in 2014.

Coach Prime makes fun of daughter Deiondra Sanders

Deion Sanders isn't just a football maestro; he's also a dad with a sense of humor. His recent Instagram banter with daughter Deiondra Sanders about not seeing her real hair in ages has been getting attention.

"My daughter @deiondrasanders is at the salon getting her hair done, and I needed this picture because I hadn't seen her REAL hair in years. Wigs & Lacefront I bind you in the name of JESUS," Deion Sanders wrote in an Instagram post.

Deiondra shared her father's jest on her Instagram story with a caption expressing the common sentiment when close ones pull your leg:

"It be your own ppl."

Image via screenshot (Instagram)

Deiondra is carving her career as a marketing specialist and has found success in her own right. Despite her different professional path, she remains a devoted fan, often seen cheering for her father during his games at Folsom Field.

