$45 million-worth Deion Sanders once owned the biggest house in Texas; exploring Coach Prime's mansion and real estate portfolio

Deion Sanders is the current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, but he's also a former NFL player who has a net worth of over $45 million.

Sanders played in the NFL from 1989 until 2005 and also played in the MLB from 1989 until 2001. With him having a lengthy career in both sports, Sanders was able to accumulate millions of dollars and because of that, was able to amass an impressive real estate portfolio.

One of Sanders' homes was a mansion in Prosper, Texas, which is the biggest non-commercial property in the state.

Deion Sanders' Prosper house

Deion Sanders lived in that house, which he dubbed the 'Chateau Montclair'. It is a 112-acre estate. He sold the property in 2014 but was sued by a real estate agent as they claimed Sanders withheld $1 million from the sale.

Along with the Prosper, Texas mansion, Deion Sanders also owned an Azure Penthouse with a private rooftop pool. Sanders tried to sell it in 2013 but started to lease it instead. He has since listed it for $4.8 million, but the sale price was never released to the public.

While Sanders was coaching at Jackson State, he was living in a $1.5 million 5,300-square-foot farmhouse which has five bedrooms and 4.5 baths, while also sitting on 42 acres.

After Sanders took the job with Colorado, he put the farmhouse up for sale.

The last house Sanders has is his current home in Colorado. The place is in a gated community in Boulder, Colorado and the 6,457 square feet mansion was on the market for $3.97 million.

In the video, Sanders shows off the beautiful mansion with breathtaking mountain views.

Deion Sanders' net worth

Deion Sanders' net worth is reported to be $45 million, according to Forbes.

He has gotten his net worth through his NFL and MLB career, while no doubt adding some money from his real estate portfolio.

Sanders also has been sponsored by massive companies like Nike, Burger King, Sega, and Pizza Hut.

Deion Sanders leading Colorado to a 3-0 start

Deion Sanders took over Colorado with very low expectations and he has already exceeded it.

Sanders' Buffaloes are off to a 3-0 start, which includes a massive upset win over TCU in Week 1. Colorado is set for their toughest matchup this week on the road against Oregon. The Buffaloes will also be without Travis Hunter.

Speaking on the matter, he said:

“No one in the country can fill Travis Hunter’s shoes. He’s a unique player, he’s one of a kind. He’s the best player on offense. He’s the best player on defense. That’s just who he is. We need guys to step up and do what we ask them to do.”

Colorado is currently a 21-point underdog on Saturday against the Ducks.