Deiondra Sanders enjoys memorable Thanksgiving with Coach Prime's first wife Carolyn Chambers at her home [WATCH]

Deion Sanders' first wife Carolyn Chambers got together with daughter Deiondra Sanders for Thanksgiving. Carolyn took to social media to show a glimpse of the setting and the food. She also ended up capturing Deiondra while the latter was herself busy capturing something else.

Deiondra is the eldest daughter of Coach Prime and Carolyn Chambers. She is regularly seen enjoying Colorado games with her mother, cheering for her brothers and the team. And on Thanksgiving, they decided to spend some time together over a hearty meal.

Here are the visuals of Carolyn Chambers’ Thanksgiving bash, where Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders was also present.

Deiondra later attended the Dallas Cowboys game at the AT&T Stadium and caught pop icon Dolly Parton singing during the Halftime show. Deiondra said that she had a lot of fun as the Cowboys ran away with a 45-10 Thanksgiving win over their NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders.

Carolyn Chambers regularly cheers on her daughter on social media. Chambers recently gave Deiondra a shoutout when she successfully held a fashion show with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian.

They also met up during the Colorado Buffaloes Week 11 clash and posed for a few pictures together. And maybe, they will team up again when Coach Prime and the Buffaloes take the field for the final time this season, at this weekend.

Deion Sanders and Colorado: The final battle of the debut campaign

When Deion Sanders came to Boulder, he wouldn't have thought that he would find himself going through the toughest phase of his life as a college football coach.

He filled the fanbase with optimism and created a team from scratch. But their performance on the field has left a lot to be desired and some glaring holes in the lineup particularly visible. Before going in to fix those problems, he will take a final stand this weekend against the Utah Utes.

Colorado has won just four games this season, with their previous victory coming in Week 6. They won't be eligible for the postseason Bowl game this time around. So the Utes clash will be the final time the struggling offensive line would have an opportunity to show their skills to Coach Prime.

Can Colorado finally get over the line against Utah after weeks of struggles this season?