Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders is elated for San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk. She recently shared a post on her Instagram story to congratulate Kristin for receiving a licensing deal with the NFL which will now allow her to use NFL logos in her designs for both men's and women's apparel.

"This is huge!", Deiondra Sanders wrote in the story

Credits: Deiondra Sanders' Instagram

Kristin Juszczyk, who is a fashion designer, used her skills to create custom designs for fans, wives and girlfriends of other players when her husband was drafted by the 49ers in 2017. And recently, she went viral after Taylor Swift was seen wearing a custom-made Travis Kelce-themed NFL jacket during the Chiefs playoff game.

Apart from Swift, her creations were also worn by many other celebrities and WAGS during football games.

She also designed one for Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, in support of her QB husband. And during the Detroit Lions game against the Rams, actor Taylor Lautner was also seen flaunting a custom-made blue jacket by Kristin Juszczyk in support of the Lions at Ford Field.

Deiondra Sanders reveals her 2024 vacation plans

In another recent IG story, Coach Prime's daughter revealed her vacation plans for 2024. And it will kickstart with a trip to the Arctic to watch the Nothern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis in person. The Northern Lights will be the brightest in 20 years in 2024, which makes it a perfect time for Deiondra to plan her trip.

"Nobody. Me. Randomnly planning a trip in August to see the Northern Lights lol. They have always been on my bucket list. This year, I heard they will be the brightest also!!", Deiondra wrote in her IG story.

Deiondra also revealed her relationship with rapper Jaquees last month during Christmas. Thus, it will be interesting to see if he also accompanies her during her trip in August.

