Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, took to Instagram to reveal her holiday plans for the year. She is planning to take off abroad to watch a stunning natural phenomenon that draws numerous tourists to the Arctic region. She said that the trip had always been on her bucket list.

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, look like a dance by colorful ribbons of light. Deiondra is planning to strike it off her bucket list in a year when they will be the brightest they have been in two decades.

Nobody. Me: Randomly planning a trip in August to see the northern lights lol. They have always been on my bucket list. This year, I heard they will be the brightest also!!” Deiondra wrote.

Coach Prime's daughter planning a trip.

This year will certainly be special for the Northern Lights enthusiasts as the phenomenon will be the brightest they have been in 20 years. This will be due to the year being the peak of the 11-year solar cycle known as the ‘Solar Maximum.’

Deiondra revealed last month that she is dating rapper Jaquees, sharing photos with the fans from a Christmas party. Even Coach Prime met the rapper on his trip to Atlanta, and they had a long chat about his evolution into a cool dad.

When Deiondra Sanders' dad Deion Sanders’ vacation plans got shot down

Deion Sanders was planning a Christmas vacation with son Shedeur Sanders last month. He wanted to touch multiple places in a single trip, including the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. But the Buffaloes quarterback shot him down, saying that he could not do two trips at a time as he wanted to spend some time with his mother, Pilar Sanders, during the holidays.

“I got one for you dad, I ain’t got both,” Shedeur told Coach Prime.

While Deiondra Sanders is planning a trip in August, that is also the time when the 2024 college football season would be about to kick off. The Buffaloes would want to shine as the Northern Lights in Boulder perform better in the Big 12 than they did in the Pac-12 in 2023. The 31-year-old wouldn't want to miss that.

