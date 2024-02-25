Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders breaks silence on why she didn't tell anyone about being abused by her ex - “They crazy”

Deion Sanders daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has opened up on her troubled relationship with her ex-boyfriend Jacquees, who faced allegations of infidelity concerning fellow artist Dreezy.

On the 'Rich & Unemployed' podcast alongside host Jonathan Dupiton a.k.a "Finesse," she talked about how Jacquees, the R&B rapper, was mentally and physically abusive.

Dupiton asked Deiondra:

"What's treating you bad means?"

"He was like mentally and physically abusive. I never tell my dad though." Deiondra replied.

Jonathan suggested that she should have told her dad or brothers, to which Coach Prime's daughter said:

"They crazy"

Coach Prime hasn't commented on the matter yet.

Deiondra Sanders talks mentally abusive aspect of relationship

On the "It's Nothing" podcast with host Dr. Sarah Fontenot, Deiondra opened up about the mental aspects of her past relationship with R&B rapper Jacquees.

When questioned about the mental health dynamics in the relationship, Deiondra highlighted the depth of her struggles:

"This is a deep one. I was in a bad relationship, and it brought me down to a really bad point in my life. I lost myself, I didn't know who I was. I never been that type. Mentally abusive."

"That's worse than physical. I had to deal with both but that mental is what starts because you think so highly of yourself, and then they keep picking at you," Deiondra disclosed.

The daughter of Coach Prime was forthright about the challenges she faced, shedding light on the emotional toll of mental abuse, which is often overlooked.

