Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is popular for her social media presence and business ventures. Much like other members of the Sanders family, fans have always wanted to know more about Deiondra and her personal life.

Therefore, when she appeared on The Baller Alert Show, she gave an insight into her dating life and the qualities she desires in her partners.

The host first asked her if any of her partners were ever scared by her father, Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime. The 31-year-old said that men either dated her because of her dad or because they were intimidated by him. She also revealed that a lot of athletes put her in the sister zone.

When asked what she looks for in a partner, she said:

"God-fearing, open-minded, honesty, and loyalty is really big for me. You have to, like have money now. Like, I've dated people in the past that didn't really have money...I'm not doing that no more."

Coach Prime's oldest daughter opened up about her controversial relationship with ex-BF

Deiondra Sanders appeared on the It's Nothing podcast, where she engaged in a conversation with Dr. Sarah Fontenot. She answered a few questions about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Jacquees.

Dr. Sarah asked her about the effects that her relationship with Jacquees had on her mental health. She responded by saying that she was in a "bad relationship," which had negative effects on her.

"Ufff, this is a deep one. I was in a bad relationship and it brought me down to like really bad point in my life. I lost myself, I didn't know who I was. I never been that type.

"Mentally abusive. That's worse than physical. I had to deal with both but that mental is what starts because you think so highly of yourself and then they keep picking at you."

Deiondra and Jacquees made their relationship public just before the college football playoff games. Despite gaining love and attention from her followers on social media, allegations of infidelity against Jacquees involving a fellow artist came out.

Leaked messages showed animosity between Deiondra and Dreezy, Jacquees' fellow artist.

Coach Prime's daughter did not stop herself from responding to Dreezy's hot comments in a now-deleted IG post.