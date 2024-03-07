Deion Sanders' eldest daughter Deiondra had a reaction to a hilarious throwback video her father posted on social media. Coach Prime posted a video on Instagram, where he helps Deiondra get rid of the itching in her head by patting her.

Deion Sanders then went on to talk about how people rely on patting rather than itching when they are wearing a wig on their head. Coach Prime then went on to hilariously neigh like a horse, which led to both of them bursting out in laughter.

"Sometimes you need to help your daughter pat her hair... Especially when she's going through some thangs", Coach Prime wrote in the caption with a laughing emoji.

His daughter even commented on the post by stating that the video should have been left in their throwback vault instead of being posted online.

"cmon throwback vault", Deiondra Sanders wrote.

Credits: Deion Sanders' Instagram

Deiondra has also talked about her abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend and R&B rapper Jacquees. During a recent appearance on the 'Rich & Unemployed' Podcast, she opened up about how toxic her romantic life was with her ex-boyfriend.

"He was like physically and mentally abusive. I never tell my dad though." Deiondra said.

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra talks about her romantic struggles with her ex-boyfriend

When Deiondra appeared as a guest on the 'It's Nothing' podcast with host Dr. Sarah Fontenot, she opened up about her abusive relationship and the toll it took on her mental and physical health.

Coach Prime's daughter went on to talk about how the toxic relationship with Jacquees brought her to her lowest point in life. She opened up about the physical abuse and went on to highlight how these mental struggles in toxic relationships are often overlooked by people.

"This i s a deep one. I was in a bad relationship, and it brought me down to a really bad point in my life. I lost myself, I didn't know who I was. I've never been that type. But when someone breaks you down mentally, mentally abusive, that's worse than physical. I had to deal with both but that mental is what starts because you think so highly of yourself, and they keep picking on you," Deiondra said.

Deiondra has moved on from her relationship with Jacquees and she will be using it as a learning experience to find the right partner for herself in the future.

