Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, shared insights on her expectations in a relationship. The Colorado coach's eldest daughter spoke on the "It's Giving" podcast with host Dr. Sarah Fontenot when she discussed relationship dynamics during challenging times.

Fontenot presented Deiondra with a scenario where she asked:

“Let's say you're in a relationship with a man, and he is in a rut. He is really struggling to get out of this depression, but he's not talking to you the same way he used to talk to you; he's not acknowledging you, you don't feel seen, and you don't feel heard.

“It's giving - 'Damn, this is a season, but I know me and my baby are gonna get through it,' I gotta do this, or It's giving - 'I love you, but I love me more, and I got to go.'?”

Deiondra faced the dilemma of supporting her partner through the tough season or prioritizing her well-being. Acknowledging the complexity of the situation, she expressed a pragmatic approach.

“It could be like one or two things, I feel like," Deiondra said. "It could be giving both. Like the first one - 'I'm gonna ride with my man, but he gotta give you something to ride for. He gotta give you a reason to wanna continue riding.'

“He got to because if not, he not gonna be able to do it when it gets to that level. So, it gotta be both. When someone's down, you don't wanna just leave them and push them down unless it's becoming negative. I'm saying to where you're hurting yourself more staying there.”

Deiondra conveyed the delicate balance between supporting a loved one and avoiding self-harm.

Fan reactions to Deiondra Sanders' practical approach

The stance followed by Deiondr Sanders on the above situation given by Dr. Sarah Fontenot received different reactions from the fans in the comment section. Here's a look at some of them:

Deiondra Sanders has been through a bad public breakup earlier in the month with her boyfriend and R&B rapper Jacquees, who faced allegations of infidelity involving another artist - Dreezy.

