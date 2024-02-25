Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, apparently endured a mentally draining relationship drama with her ex-boyfriend, R&B rapper Jacquees, and fellow artist Dreezy.

Appearing on the "It's Giving" podcast alongside host Dr. Sarah Fontenot, Deiondra dived into the issues she faced in her relationship. Dr. Fontenot asked her point blank:

"How did you get into the mental health aspect of things?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deiondra Sanders replied:

"Ufff, this is a deep one. I was in a bad relationship, and it brought me down to like a really bad point in my life. I had lost myself, I didn't know who I was or anything. I never been that type."

[Timestamp: 09:00]

Coach Prime's daughter had a bad and public breakup with her ex-boyfriend a couple of weeks ago. The matter escalated when Jaquees faced allegations of infidelity involving Dreezy. Jacquees and Dreezy have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since late 2018.

While Deiondra hit back at Dreezy and Jacquees through social media, Coach Prime and her brothers did not comment on the matter.

Also read: “I will blast it all”: Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders drops cryptic message hinting at potential beef in latest post

Deiondra Sanders describes Coach Prime's influence

In a revelation on the "It's Giving" podcast with Dr. Sarah Fontenot, Deiondra opened up about the impact of being associated with her legendary father, Coach Prime. Addressing perceptions of privilege and nepotism, she said:

"I always say my daddy's name gets me in the door, but it's up to me to keep myself there. So, I mean, I do have a little advantage, and I'm blessed for that, but that doesn't mean that I get everything I want. I gotta work hard for it."

The Instagram caption accompanying the podcast snippet reinforces the idea that entering through a famous name is just the first step, with sustained value essential to staying in the spotlight.

“Some people might take one look at Deiondra and shout #nepotism or #privilege and you know what… that’s only the FIRST STEP to get you IN the door, but you have to bring value to STAY there 😌‼️ ” the post's caption read.

Despite facing recent personal challenges, Deiondra maintains her positive outlook. Amid relationship turmoil, she encouraged her fans and followers to find solace in a simple smile.

Can Coach Prime improve the Colorado Buffaloes' previous year's 4-8 record in the 2024 college football season? Tell us in the comments below.

Also read: Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders once opened up about her dating criteria: “You have to have money”