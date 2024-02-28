Deiondra Sanders and Dreezy are still going at each other after their recent beef went viral on X (formerly Twitter). It started with alleged infidelity remarks on Deiondra's boyfriend and R&B rapper Jacquees.

While netizens are confused with the cryptic tweet posted by Deiondra on X, they feel that it has something to do with Dreezy. This is what Deiondra Sanders tweeted:

“It's not even that deep fr.”

One X user (@O_C_Boyd) commented:

"What are we talking about here?"

Being equally embroiled in the controversy, Dreezy too hasn't held her words back and posted a diss track on her IG profile, allegedly targeting Deion Sanders' daughter. She captioned her post:

"Should I drop?? Comment #b*tchduh."

Her caption was probably aimed at Deiondra's pregnancy rumors which Dreezy addressed as, "So who the baby daddy?"

The American rapper was even supported by her fans who targeted Deiondra on social media.

Deiondra Sanders allegedly targeted Dreezy through cryptic rant

Three weeks ago, Coach Prime’s daughter took to Instagram, allegedly confronting Dreezy amid a relationship controversy with her boyfriend Jacquees. Deiondra posted a cryptic rant, addressing the recent events and backing her brothers while urging “someone” to stay away from her family.

The conflict escalated when Dreezy speculated about Deiondra's pregnancy, accusing Jacquees of pursuing parenthood. Viral social media exchanges and heated chats between Deiondra and the rapper were at the heart of this online battle.

Deiondra shared a message on Instagram, asserting:

“Stop liking my brothers photos. They would never be seen with a low down l’il dusty a*s h*e like you. Leave me and my family alone. Take yo sh*t up with Que and not me. My family don't f**k with you," wrote Deiondra, concluding her rant.

Screenshot via Instagram

The controversy is the latest in a series of publicized issues since the couple made their relationship public about two months ago.

