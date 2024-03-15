WATCH: $45M worth Deion Sanders gets adorable gifts from Today show crew as Coach Prime prepares to welcome grandchild at 56

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders couldn't help but adore the little gifts he got on the Today show. The show hinged around Coach Prime, who is about to become a grandfather.

However, the 56-years-old seems a bit unprepared, as on the show, he said,

"I don't think I'm ready to become a granddad."

Nonetheless, the Today show anchors showered the NFL Hall of Famer with two gifts. The first one was his favorite book - "The Little Engine That Could," and the other one was a white onesie for his grandkid with the TODAY show logo on it. Have a look:

The reel was captioned:

"Deion Sanders will soon have a new title to add to his list of achievements– Grandpa! Sanders says he doesn’t know if he’s ready to be a Granddad, but our #3rdHourTODAY anchors gave him a little gift bag to help him prepare."

Fans reacted to Sanders' video from the Today show clip. Let's have a look at some of them:

Worth $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), Deion Sanders got his new nickname on the show - "Papa Prime."

Deion Sanders' daughter enjoys Chef Shambria's sweet gesture

Deiondra Sanders went on a shoe shopping spree in Dallas, Texas, accompanied by her partner Jacquees. The couple's casual outing took an unexpected turn when they crossed paths with Chef Shambria in Victory Park.

Their encounter with Chef Shambria was documented on Instagram. The video clip shared by the chef captured Deiondra exploring various items on the menu while thanking her for the delicious food and excellent service.

They also praised Soleplier, the streetwear brand they were visiting. Soleplier specializes in buying, selling and trading sneakers.

Before their shopping excursion, Jacquees and Deiondra enjoyed a memorable vacation in Sint Maarten, celebrating what they called a 'babymoon.' Fresh from a rejuvenating vacation in the Caribbean, where they shared the news of their pregnancy, they are back in the United States now.

