Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra Sanders, shared her pregnancy journey Friday in a bold and emotional announcement. Opening up about unexpected joy amid challenges, Deiondra addressed the difficulties, including her health and the rocky relationship with her boyfriend, Jacquees.

Her Instagram post revealed the unexpected turn of events in her life, writing:

“Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to.

“I’m having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation. No matter what Doctor’s say, GOD HAS THE FINAL SAY! The miracle growing in me is not just a coincidence but a divine blessing.”

Fans loved Deiondra's strong message on Instagram and hailed her in the comments section. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions:

Deiondra Sanders showed her willpower in her pregnancy journey, detailing the hurdles she faced, including multiple surgeries and the health risks associated. She highlighted the reasons behind her decision.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders elated after becoming 'Grand Daddy Prime,' as Deiondra Sanders announces pregnancy

Coach Prime, the proud father and Colorado Buffaloes coach, expressed sheer elation upon discovering he's about to become a "Grand Daddy." Deiondra told the world about her pregnancy journey on Instagram, sharing the challenges she faced due to health issues.

Despite complications, the support from her doctor made the pregnancy possible. Coach Prime couldn't hide his excitement and commented on Deiondra's post, writing:

"I Love u baby and I'm glad u said u ain't having a baby to keep a man. You've always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain't gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I'm UP. #OWWA"

Deiondra responded to Coach Prime in the comments, posting:

“haha awww thank you daddy. I love you grand daddy Prime and aww you know it! Amen to that.”

Deiondra Sanders recently faced relationship challenges with her boyfriend, Jacquees.

Allegations of infidelity surfaced when leaked messages between Jacquees and another artist, Dreezy, circulated on social media.

