IN PHOTOS: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders’ BF Jacquees shares adorable snaps from “babymoon” in Sint Maarten

Rapper Jacquees shared adorable snaps with his girlfriend Deiondra Sanders on Instagram after sharing the pregnancy news. The couple vacationed on the island of Sint Maarten in the Caribbean, which Deion Sanders' daughter termed ‘babymoon.’

Deiondra and Jacquees' relationship hit a bump last month after reports of his infidelity started circulating on social media. On Friday morning, Deiondra shut down the rumors on social media by confirming she is pregnant despite having experienced medical complications. Now, the snaps of the couple's babymoon have ended all the speculation around their relationship.

“My definition of real LOVE,” the R&B star wrote in the caption.

Deiondra and Jacquees sharing a kiss.

The couple on the beach.

Deiondra Sanders also shared some snaps from the vacation, saying she had a great trip and felt free. It was also the first time she shared pictures with Jacquees since the whole Dreezy fiasco in February.

The couple has been dating publicly since December last year when Deiondra shared it with the fans through social media. She also traveled with the rapper to his hometown for a holiday gift-giving ritual. After hearing the news of her pregnancy, fans congratulated the 31-year-old.

Fans have mixed reactions to Jacquees’ involvement with Deiondra Sanders after pregnancy news

Although fans are happy to learn of Deiondra Sanders' pregnancy, Jacquees' involvement has drawn mixed reactions.

Fans react to the vacation pictures.

Some more reactions to the news of pregnancy.

Coach Prime reacted to the news and assured his daughter she always has a man in her life, her dad. The couple has had a tough few weeks since Deiondra’s fiery exchange with Jacquees’ ex-girlfriend, Dreezy, went viral on social media. However, the couple seems to have put everything behind them.

