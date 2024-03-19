"She is getting ready to milk this pregnancy": Deion Sanders has hilarious take on daughter's pregnancy

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was in Dallas to promote his book - "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field." While leaving the airport, he talked to his eldest son, Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr., about the success of the book launch stop at Barnes and Noble Cumberland on March 15 in Atlanta.

Deion Jr. uploaded the video of the interaction to his YouTube channel, "Well Off Media."

"Atlanta showed up and showed out," 'Coach Prime' said. "I'm so proud of that people, man, just all the people from Atlanta, the stories that they told. So many old friends showed up. It was so wonderful. I feel like it's home."

He then shared a humorous take on his daughter's pregnancy during the conversation:

"Deiondra came, and I can tell it's going to be a long heck of a pregnancy ‘cause she milked that thing. She had people bring a chair and all that. Like she getting ready to milk this pregnancy."

Sanders is reveling in the anticipation of becoming a grandfather. He expressed mixed emotions during an appearance on the "TODAY" show. Despite feeling somewhat unprepared for this new chapter, he graciously accepted gifts from the show's hosts for his future grandchild.

Deion Sanders reveals methodology to rank kids during book tour

Coach Prime is grabbing the spotlight off the field with his latest book promotion. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Sanders discussed his unique approach to ranking his children.

He humorously admitted to publicly ranking his kids, revealing that his daughters currently occupy the fourth and fifth positions due to their knack for getting on his nerves.

Despite the jest, Deion Sanders understands his children's personalities, jokingly suggesting he can predict their future actions.

Acknowledging the fluidity of these rankings, Sanders explained that his children each hold a special place in his heart, especially on their birthdays when they temporarily claim the top spot. However, that perception often shifts the day after, showcasing his keen insight into their traits.

