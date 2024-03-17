The college football world rejoiced when it learned that Deion Sanders' eldest daughter, Deiondra, was expecting. The Sanders family also expressed their happiness, as they will soon welcome a child, making Neon Deion "Papa Prime."

Recently, Coach Prime, his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., and Deiondra made the rounds in New York City to attend various events. The events took place in order to celebrate the release of the Colorado Buffs head coach's second book.

While they were enjoying some chicken wings in a fast-food restaurant, the three were taking a look at Deindra's ultrasound photos. Coach Prime's fatherly instincts kicked in, and he decided to lay down some rules that Deiondra must follow.

"It's been a while since I understood this process," said Deion Sanders. "But you don't supposed to drink no more, no more hookah. What else you can't do? You can't stay at the club. You can't take pictures in the club no more, right."

Although Deiondra protested a little, she finally had to give in to her father's rules.

"I just can't drink no more, which I haven't. I take Tylenol for my headache, which is unfortunate. Drinking and hooka and certain food I can't eat," Deiondra Sanders said after listening to her father.

Deion Sanders' daughter wants her pregnancy era to be like Rihanna's

The Barbadian singer and makeup mogul was known for breaking boundaries and expanding her empire while pregnant. While talking to her father, Deiondra Sanders confessed to emulating the same kind of success Rihanna had.

"Rihanna did it. I like the way Rihanna was when she was pregnant."

When Deiondra was born on April 17, 1992, the Pro Football Hall of Famer was playing two professional sports, making it to the 1992 World Series with the Atlanta Braves while also playing football with the Atlanta Falcons.

Deiondra confessed while growing up as the daughter of a professional athlete, she would get judged a lot at school. She revealed this on "The Reflections Show" in 2021 and also said:

"I didn't have, like, as many friends. I was always traveling with my parents."

She appeared on numerous reality television shows alongside her father while growing up. Now, she is the director of communications and client relations at Sc3 Sports Management.