“Papa prime lol”- Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders has cheeky response to Deion Sanders’ future as grandad

Deion Sanders is getting ready to become a grandad as his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is pregnant. The 31-year-old recently made the news of her pregnancy with rapper Jacquees public. Now, she has a cheeky response for Coach Prime’s future as a grandfather.

Deiondra shared a clip of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach being asked a question about her pregnancy. He revealed that he would love the role of a grandparent as he loves his daughter. Deiondra had a three-word response to it.

“Papa Prime lol,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deiondra's Instagram story with the clip.

The video was from Coach Prime's appearance on the Today Show. When the question naturally popped up, he said that he was proud of her daughter and that she was ready for the pregnancy, and it was a blessing.

“But I don't know if I’m ready to be a grandpa,” he exclaimed.

The Buffaloes HC was presented with a few gifts for his grandchild that included books like ‘The little engine that could’. According to Sanders, that was his favorite book besides the Bible. He also got a little t-shirt from the show’s hosts and the title of Papa Prime printed on it, which was then used by Deiondra in her IG story. She shared another story that documented the struggle of being pregnant.

Take a look here:

Deiondra shared this IG story on pregnancy.

Also read: “Dats my Babygirl” - $45M worth Deion Sanders has adorable reaction as daughter Deiondra Sanders announces pregnancy with stylish snaps

Fans join Deiondra Sanders to prepare for Deion Sanders’ days as a granddad

While Deiondra Sanders thanked the Today Show for their gesture, the college football world started a debate on what would happen when Deion Sanders becomes a grandfather.

Many suggested that it was going to be his baby as soon as it got into this world. Others were of the opinion that all his kids could forget about the family rankings as the baby would take the top spot. Here are a few reactions:

Fans give their opinions on what kind of grandad Coach Prime would be.

Some more reactions.

Deiondra recently talked about what it is like to be Coach Prime's daughter. According to her, his name opened a lot of doors for her, but it was still up to her to keep herself in those rooms after that. She said that she is blessed to be his daughter, but that doesn't mean that she gets whatever she wants.

Also read: "My mom never saw me play": Deion Sanders highlights family struggles during his early high school days

Poll : Excited for Deion Sanders being a gandfather? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion