WATCH: $45M-worth Deion Sanders expresses excitement as sold-out book tour commences in full force ft. Bucky

Deion Sanders recently announced the release of his new book, "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field" and the start of his book tour on Instagram.

Sanders, who has an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is set to make an appearance in New York City as part of the tour. It will include photo opportunities and appearances at different locations, like Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood, NJ, this week.

In a video on Instagram, recorded by his son, Deion ‘Bucky’ Sanders Jr., Coach Prime opened up on his excitement about the sold-out book tour.

“Book promo, book tour … book is out there,” Sanders said. “And you guys need to help us make it a bestseller. And I know that you are, because first of all, it's a good book.”

Here's the video:

“Let's get this straight. ‘Elevated Dominate, 21 Ways to Win, owning off the field,’” he added. “We had an unbelievable day today at Anaheim (California). It was awesome. It was awesome... We're on our way to New York.”

The book, co-written by Deion Sanders and 11-time New York Times best-selling author Don Yaeger, was scheduled to be released on Mar. 12.

The book tour will include several stops, with Sanders appearing in four premium cities: New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas and Boulder, Colorado.

Deion Sanders' book tour events detail

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime's new book, titled 'Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,' has been released, with his book tour scheduled as follows:

- Wednesday, Mar. 13 at 6 pm EST: Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

- Friday, Mar. 15 at 6 pm EST: Barnes & Noble in Atlanta, Georgia.

- Saturday, Mar. 16 at 5 pm CST: The Dock Bookshop in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

- Monday, Mar. 18 at 7 pm MST: Macky Auditorium at the University of Colorado Campus in Boulder, Colorado.

Fans reaction on Deion Sanders' new book tour

"I’m on chapter 3 already coach," one fan said.

"Safe travels. Enjoy your rest. Lookin' forward to reading your book!," another wrote.

"Started listening to it today during my run!!" one wrote.

Other fan reactions are as follows:

