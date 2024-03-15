Deion Sanders, as he is known, is a famous coach who has also achieved stardom as an NFL and MLB athlete. While promoting his second book, the Colorado Buffaloes coach has also established himself as an author.

Fans have always been curious to know his personality and other attributes of his life, considering how much of popular he has become. One person who has been closely working with him to establish and make his brand more prevalent revealed what Sanders' ultimate superpower is.

On "The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly," Constance Schwartz-Morini, Deion Sanders' manager and business partner, was asked by Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees star, about the superpower of the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"His faith," Schwartz-Morini said, "and why I say that is because it's faith that makes him want to lift everyone around him. For a lot of critics, they're not listening to what he's saying. ... He's not talking about himself just to talk about himself."

Schwartz-Morini, who has worked with Snoop Dogg and Erin Andrews, then said that whenever she talked to Sanders about a project, he always presented it as a collective effort. Therefore, she thinks that his art of speaking with a purpose beyond self-interest, coupled with his unwavering faith, is the coach's greatest weapon.

Deion Sanders reveals his favorite cheat meals

As much faith as Prime Time has in himself, he also has an equal amount of faith in his diet because his cheat meal is what a normal Joe would consider a healthy meal.

While traversing around the urban landscape of New York City to attend talk shows, Deion Sanders answered an interesting question about what he likes to eat when he wants to cheat on his diet. The two-time Super Bowl champion answered:

"Black-eyed peas, rice, collard greens and oxtail."

Aren't these the types of foods one would eat on a diet as well?

Sanders also said that he would have gone pro in bass fishing, and there may be no reason to doubt him because the man is the only athlete to play in both the World Series and the Super Bowl.