$45 million valued Deion Sanders dishes on cheat meal delights & dream gold medal pursuits in strange non-Olympic sport

Deion Sanders is a man who has achieved much that he's set his eye on, and he gets the power to do so by consuming nutritious meals. But he switches up his diet and indulges in cheat meals all the time.

The $45 million-worth (per Yahoo Finance) Colorado Buffaloes coach made the rounds in New York City to make appearances on popular shows like "The Kelly Clarkson Show." While talking to the show's crew backstage, he was asked several questions about his favorite cheat day meal and the non-Olympic sports in which he would win a gold medal.

Sanders, known for his healthy lifestyle, gave an unusual answer to the question regarding his cheat meal:

"Black-eyed peas, rice, collard greens and oxtail." (From 9:24 to 9:46)

One would wonder: If that's what Prime Time considers a cheat meal, then what does he consider healthy food?

Another question that Neon Deion answered was, in which non-Olympic sport does he see himself winning a gold medal? The coach's answer was fishing.

Learn more about Deion Sanders' fishing abilities and food habits

The two-time Super Bowl champion is a highly ambitious person and is known for many different things. From being a decorated NFL star, an MLB sensation, a well-renowned coach and now as Author Prime, it seems like he has achieved it all.

But in June 2023, while talking to People magazine, Deion Sanders revealed that he could have gone pro at bass fishing. Considering his illustrious career in the NFL and MLB, one can imagine him wearing a sparkly gold medal with a heavy bass in his hand.

Before becoming the most talked-about coach in college football, he did not think much about nutrition. He once told Insider in 2023 that when he was an athlete, he used to eat soul food and then practice without any worries.

However, after observing the student-athletes who took full advantage of nutrition coaches, Deion Sanders also started to pay attention to his eating habits. He aims to incorporate the maximum amount of protein, fiber and water and avoid fried food.

Therefore, to feel good about his body, the coach rarely cheats on his diet.