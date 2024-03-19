Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester had high praise for their revamped roster ahead of their Big 12 debut. With the team officially concluding their first spring practice on Monday, Wester exuded a lot of confidence and trust in the offensive line following the practice.

While speaking to the press, Wester was asked about Colorado's new offensive line. He voiced his faith in the players and is looking forward to scoring a lot of points in their debut campaign in the Big 12.

"Very fun and very explosive, you know? We gonna put up a lot of points this year, for sure," Wester said.

The wide receiver was then asked about his relationship with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Wester replied by talking about their mutual respect and how they work together for the overall growth of the team.

"He's a great QB. He's a pro. He helped me improve my game. We just share each other's knowledge and we go out there and execute."

LaJohntay Wester, who is 21 years old, began his collegiate journey with the Florida Atlantic Owls in 2020. After spending four seasons with them, the wide receiver transferred to Colorado for the 2024 season. Last season, Wester recorded 1,168 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns for the Owls.

Major changes in Colorado's offensive line ahead of the 2024 season

After being the team with the second-most sacks allowed last season, Deion Sanders overhauled the O-line this offseason. The move saw several big additions to the team such as Tyler Johnson, Philip Houston, Yakari Walker, Justin Mayers and Kahlil Benson, who all joined through the transfer portal.

Coach Prime also got the commitment of five-star OT Jordan Seaton in the recruiting class of 2024. But on the other hand, the Buffs suffered a setback after offensive guard Jack Bailey announced his decision to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Bailey was brought in by Deion Sanders last offseason from Kent State. He started in 12 games and now, after just one season, Bailey is looking for another team. But will this hurt Coach Prime's plans for Colorado?

