“So proud of you baby”- Deion Sanders Jr.’s GF Brittany Faye has adorable reaction for Coach Prime’s son receiving love from fans

Deion Sanders Jr.’s girlfriend, Brittany Faye, recently admired him on Instagram. She shared a video of NFL legend Deion Sanders' oldest son receiving love from his fans. In the video, Bucky is stopped by adoring fans for a quick word and photograph session.

“So proud of you babe,” she wrote in her Instagram story, tagging her boyfriend.

Bucky had a similar experience in Atlanta on Friday when he accompanied his dad, Coach Prime, on his ‘Elevate and Dominate' book tour.

The 30-year-old’s sister, Deiondra Sanders, revealed that he was having his own meet and greet with the fans away from the main event. Such is the love that the ‘Well Off’ founder gets wherever he goes.

Sanders Jr. has been dating Faye for a while now. Faye is also a YouTuber, like Bucky, and has over 5,000 subscribers. She often visits Folsom Field during the Colorado football games, where Coach Prime's ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds once termed her the ‘President of the Deion Sanders Jr. fan club'.

Deion Sanders Jr. is the standard for Coach Prime

Coach Prime recently said that out of all his five kids, Bucky is the standard for him for hard work. The Buffs head coach, who has his son handling all his personal and team social media, was proud of him.

“He is the standard! He Loves what he does and does what he loves. He's Creative, Innovative, Honest, Selfless, Passionate, Intelligent & Aware,” Sanders said in an IG post.

Apart from ‘Well Off Media,' Junior Sanders also runs a successful apparel and accessories business. He is also a successful rapper.

