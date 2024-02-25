Colorado coach Deion Sanders did not hold himself back while praising his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. in a recent Instagram post. Fondly called 'Bucky', Sanders Jr. manages YouTube channel "Well Off Media."

Often referred to as the 'media guy' for the Colorado Buffaloes and the Sanders clan at large, Sanders Jr. received a compliment from his father via IG. Posting a photo with his son, Deion Sanders wrote:

"This is the real Difference maker in College Sports! Go to YouTube #Welloffmedia @deionsandersjr He is it when it comes to social media regarding a school or player."

"He is the standard! He Loves what he does and does what he loves. He's Creative, Innovative, Honest, Selfless, Passionate, Intelligent & Aware #Welloffmedia"

While Bucky continues to captivate fans and the CFB world through his lens, the $50 million worth Coach Prime is busy in the transfer portal, trying his best to recruit top prospects to bolster the Buffs for the 2024 college football season.

Deiondra Sanders hails Deion Sanders Jr.

This is not the first time that Coach Prime has given a pat on the back to his eldest son. In the latest episode of the 'Coach Prime' documentary, the Colorado coach showered praise on Deion Sanders Jr., and the sentiment was not lost on his sister Deiondra Sanders.

Taking to Instagram, Deiondra shared a snippet of their father's commendation and expressed her pride for her brother in a heartfelt note as she tagged Sanders Jr. with the caption:

"Proud sister."

The Colorado HC lauded his son with the title of his most talented young man, emphasizing Bucky's innate gifts and resilience in finding his path, even during periods of directionlessness.

The Amazon-aired second season of the Coach Prime documentary delves into Coach Prime’s inaugural season with the Colorado Buffaloes. It’s a departure from the first season, which documented the veteran coach's tenure at Jackson State.

