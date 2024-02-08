"Hats off to coach Prime": Nebraska superstar Will Compton gives special shoutout to Deion Sanders for revamping entire Colorado squad

Nebraska football standout Will Compton recently praised Deion Sanders for his transformative impact on the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

Compton's admiration for Deion Sanders' coaching acumen was palpable as he spoke about the changes underway at Nebraska under the guidance of Matt Rhule.

Reflecting on Rhule's second year at the helm, Compton emphasized the importance of cultivating a winning culture.

"Look, hats off to Coach Prime. He's an incredible coach. But what we've got in-house at Nebraska," Compton said. "The culture Coach Rhule is building at Nebraska ... All the position coaches he has there... The culture and everything else ... I think this is where they make a big jump"

Addressing the issue of turnovers, Compton asserted that rectifying this aspect of the game could drastically alter Nebraska's fortunes. He pointed out:

"You eliminate the turnovers, the boys are bowling, and we're probably 9-3."

Compton delves deeper into his assessment, emphasizing culture's critical role in reducing flaws and realizing a team's full potential.

Reflecting on Nebraska's performance in the previous season, Compton said:

"You take away the turnovers, and Nebraska is bowling last year. Bowling. What was their record last year? 5-7... and we were the most turnover team in the country."

Deion Sanders' strategic approach to recruiting

Deion Sanders' strategic approach to recruiting has also garnered attention, emphasizing recruiting sophomores and transfer players to bolster the team's roster.

"When you inherited a roster like we inherited a roster, you can’t deal with high school kids that much, because it takes them probably a couple of years to develop (and) you’ll be fired in a couple years," Sanders said.

"You can't deal with high school kids that much ... It's gonna be chaotic," Sanders added.

By leveraging the transfer portal and selectively recruiting freshmen, Deion Sanders aims to cultivate a roster imbued with maturity and collegiate acumen.

His approach, epitomized by the recruitment of 47 scholarship players from other four-year colleges last year, underscores a commitment to fostering a culture of excellence within the Colorado football program.

