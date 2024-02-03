"Get off your damn phones”: Deion Sanders advises Buffs on leadership as Colorado looks to improve on 4-8 season after Big 12 switch

In a bid to transform the Colorado Buffaloes' football program, coach Deion Sanders has delivered a stern message to his players emphasizing the need for unity, leadership and a strong work ethic.

As the Buffs aim to rebound from a disappointing 4-8 season, Sanders is leaving no stone unturned with the team switching to the Big 12 for the 2024 season.

In a YouTube video posted by Well Off Media on Thursday, Sanders expressed his frustration with players glued to their phones.

"Get off your damn phones and learn your teammates," Sanders said. "Learn 'em. Know their name, know what they like and that's including me, too."

Deion Sanders seemed adamant about creating a tight-knit group, emphasizing the significance of relationships within the team. Sanders made it clear that complacency is not acceptable:

"I need to know y'all like that, but we've got to get better, man and quit slacking."

With the team's spring game on April 27 fast approaching, Sanders wants his players to step up and take responsibility. The team begins spring football practice on March 1.

Despite introducing 30 new players to bolster the squad in the 2023 season, the Buffaloes struggled to find their rhythm, resulting in a disappointing 4-8 record. Sanders is adamant that no one's spot is guaranteed:

"If you want to tap out, go ahead and tap out so we can replace you right now. If you want to stay in, let's go in all the way."

Deion Sanders' strategic overhaul to build a competitive program

While the Buffaloes face challenges, Deion Sanders remains optimistic about the team's future. Speaking on FS1's "Undisputed," he confidently asserted that the Buffaloes could be a playoff team in 2024, especially with the expanded field to 12 teams.

"Last year, we instilled hope; this year, we gotta go do it,” Sanders said.

Sanders' tenure at Colorado has been characterized by a significant roster overhaul, with 75 players brought in via the transfer portal in the past 13 months.

This strategic move aimed to address the deficiencies inherited by the coach upon his arrival. Sanders highlighted the challenges faced and said:

"The roster was so horrendous we had to flip it. We inherited some bull junk. So, we flipped it. Now we really have what we need, not just bodies walking around aimlessly."

The focus on acquiring players with NFL potential has been evident throughout Sanders' coaching staff, with an upcoming defensive coordinator hire expected to have NFL experience.

"We have identified a few of them because I want a pro guy who can teach and instruct at another level," Sanders said. "That's what we have on the offense."

Despite having the lowest-ranked incoming class in the Big 12, Deion Sanders believes in the potential of the transfer portal to bring in impactful players.