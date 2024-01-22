Who are the 4 teams left in 2024 NFL Playoffs? AFC and NFC Championship contenders ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

There are now just four teams left in the race for Super Bowl LVIII as the 2024 NFL Playoffs draw to a close: two each in the AFC and NFC. The conference championship games are all set and come next Sunday, we will know the winners for from both sections of the bracket.

For some it is a new experience, while for others it is a routine occurence. Here is how things stand with just the championship game remaining in the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

2024 NFL Playoffs bring a newbies vs veterans clash in the NFC Championship game

#1 Seed - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been the best team in the NFC this season and they defeated the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs to secure their place in the NFC Championship.

As the top seed, they will get to host the game in their home stadium. They have now made it to four conference title games in the last five years but never gone on to lift the Lombardi Trophy. They will hope their luck changes for Super Bowl LVIII.

#3 Seed - Detroit Lions

If the 49ers are used to playing NFC Championship games, it is the opposite for the Detroit Lions. They have not been at this stage since 1991 and it is only the second time in their history that this storied franchise will be playing at this level.

Dan Campbell and Jared Goff have done a fantastic job and they overcame the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round after eliminating the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. Playing against San Francisco away from home will not be easy but they will be no pushovers.

AFC Championship pits presumptive MVP against reigning MVP in a fight to reach Super Bowl LVIII

#1 Seed - Baltimore Ravens

The best team in the league this season has been the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson is in the MVP conversation and they are the first seed in the conference. They will host the AFC Championship game in a bid to make it to the Super Bowl LVIII and should play without fear.

Their 34-10 win over the Houston Texans was the biggest margin of victory in the Divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Everything seems to be aligning for them to bring another Lombardi Trophy home.

#3 Seed - Kansas City Chiefs

Standing in the way of the Ravens, though, are the reigning Super Bowl champions. Led by last season's MVP, Patrick Mahomes, they have come alive in the playoffs and knocked off two very good teams. The Miami Dolphins fell in the Wild Card round before they polished off the Buffalo Bills away from home.

This is their sixth straight AFC Championship game and they are veterans at this stage. Nobody should bet against them either.

Both the AFC and the NFC Championship games will be helld on Sunday, 28 January, 2024. The Ravens take on the Chiefs at 3 PM ET followed by 49ers hosting the Lions at 6:30 PM ET. It should be a fascinating end to the 2024 NFL Playoffs and a great appetizer for Super Bowl LVIII.