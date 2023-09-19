Why is Colorado football so popular? History, records and Deion Sanders' influence explored 

The Colorado Buffaloes have been the talk of college football this season, but it hasn't always been the case.

The University of Buffalo started playing football in 1890 and won its first conference title in 1894. The Buffaloes were playing in the Colorado Football Association and won the conference from 1894 until 1897. The school also won the conference titles from 1901 until 1903.

Colorado has also been part of the Rocky Mountain Faculty Athletic Conference, Big Eight Conference, Big 12 Conference, and is currently in the Pac-12 Conference.

The Buffaloes have won one National Title in 1990 as Colorado went 11-1-1 and beat Notre Dame 10-9 to win the title. As for conference championships, they have 36 total championships with the last one coming in 2001 while the school was playing in the Big 12.

Overall, the Buffaloes have a record of 719-520-36 and are currently 42nd in all-time college football wins.

Colorado Buffaloes rivalries

Colorado is known for its rivalries against Nebraska, Utah, and Colorado State.

The Buffaloes started as rivals all the way back in 1898 but began competing annually in 1948. Overall, Nebraska is 49-21-2 but Colorado has won the last three meetings.

The Rumble in the Rockies is the name for the rivalry between Colorado and Utah. The rivalry started in 1903 and Utah currently leads the series 34-32-3 with Utah winning the last six meetings and the next game set for Nov. 25.

The final rivalry the Buffaloes have is against Colorado State which is nicknamed the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The first meeting was in 1903 and Colorado leads the all-time series record 68-22-2.

Deion Sanders has made Colorado a premier program

Colorado has been one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 for the last couple of seasons. Outside of the shortened 2020 season, the last time the Buffaloes finished above .500 was in 2016.

However, in 2023, Deion Sanders is in his first season as head coach and has Colorado with a ton of hype. The Buffaloes pulled off an upset over TCU in Week 1 and then beat Nebraska in Week 2.

Colorado has been the focus of the college football world as College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff were both in Boulder last weekend. As well, First Take did a show from the campus as well as Pat McAfee.

However, the Buffaloes will have a tough test this week as Colorado goes on the road to play Oregon.