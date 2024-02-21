WATCH: Deion Sanders' son, Sanders Jr., visits a pet store ft. snakes, lizards & more

Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., has been raking in the views on his YouTube channel Well Off Media. In his most recent video, Sanders Jr. enjoys the company of bugs and reptiles.

Sanders Jr. went to a pet store, exploring the wild world of reptiles- especially lizards and snakes. However, he maintained distance from bugs.

"This is crazy," Sanders Jr. said before asking the store reception, "What's the most exotic snake you're all having here?"

The store employee tried to take the Belize snake out of the glass box to show it to Sanders Jr., but it did not come out.

"What's so special about this?" Deion Jr. then asked the employee about a lizard he saw priced at $350.

Sanders Jr. was enquiring about the Lily White x Dalmatians gecko. The employee informed him the price had fallen, as the species cost $2,000 a few years back.

"I hate bugs, not reptiles," Deion Jr. claimed as he let the lizard crawl onto his hand.

Sanders Jr. also saw tarantulas but did not hold them. It was a rather fascinating experience for him as well as his fans.

Deion Sanders Jr.'s dog gets high on snowfall

In the snowy landscapes of Colorado, Deion Sanders Jr. noticed a unique reaction while playing with his furry companion, Jefferey. Documented in a video by Well Off Media, the footage captured the pair's interaction with the freshly fallen snow.

Against the backdrop of the mist-covered Colorado mountains, Deion Jr. and Jeffrey were climbing the roof of their house, looking to enjoy the scenic snowfall. The 30-year-old, with a touch of humor, remarked that Jeffrey sniffed the snow as if it were a potent substance.

He playfully observed, "Jeffrey sniffs the snow and starts turning up like it's cocaine."

With the thick fog masking the once-visible mountains, Deion Jr., founder of the Well Off brand, showed his fans the serene surroundings.

The video, shot during a snowfall, saw tiny ice balls in Jeffrey's fluffy coat. Despite the weather conditions, Deion Jr. wished to savor the snowfall throughout the weekend.

