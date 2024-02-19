WATCH: Deion Sanders' oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., gives fans a sneak peek inside Colorado Buffs' kitchen

Deion Sanders' son Deion Sanders Jr. gave fans a sneak peek into the Colorado Buffaloes kitchen. In a section of a video uploaded on YouTube by Bucky’s ‘Well Off Media,’ fans saw what goes inside the kitchen in Boulder that feeds its sports stars. A plethora of delicious as well as nutritious items could be seen, and it also showed the kitchen staff working tirelessly to keep things running.

Sanders Jr. has been handling the Buffs social media for quite a while now, regularly giving fans updates about the happenings inside the football program. He started this work as soon as his father, Deion Sanders, joined the program as the head coach in December 2022.

Check out the video here:

Many dishes, such as steaks to mac and cheese, could be seen being handled by the staff. The menu also contained different types of greens and things like corn for their nutritional value. A chef frantically dressed a dish with various sauces for the immediate consumption of the players as the camera panned onto him. Most of the staff didn't budge from their work at the sight of the camera.

When Deion Sanders Jr. made a Colorado fan’s day by giving out a campus invite

Earlier this month, Deion Sanders Jr. hosted one of the biggest Buffaloes fans from Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Colorado campus. In a video by ‘Well Off Media ‘, Bucky connected him to the program’s Director of Football Sports Performance, Maurice Sims. The fan was so overwhelmed by meeting Sims and Coach Prime's oldest son that he joked about almost getting a heart attack.

While the duo gave him a tour around the campus, the fan poured his belief in Deion Sanders' team and its success in their first season returning to the Big 12. According to him, there isn't a team on the Buffaloes' schedule for the 2024 season that could stop them. After a disappointing 4-8 overall season in the Pac-12, Coach Prime would hope that the fan’s words prove to be prophetic.

