WATCH: Deion Sanders Jr.’s GF Brittany Faye makes grand gesture by getting “well off” tattooed on her hand

Deion Sanders Jr. saw a big gesture from girlfriend Brittany Faye. She took to Instagram to share a video featuring the couple's arms together. Her own arm had Deion Jr.’s brand “Well Off” tattooed on it, a grand gesture from Faye.

She also tagged Bucky in her Instagram story, which he later reshared with his followers.

The Well Off brand has made a name for itself in several fields over the years since Deion Jr. launched it after leaving football. The SMU graduate owns the ‘Well Off’ brand, which deals with luxury apparel and accessories, along with Coach Prime and Colorado Buffaloes merchandise.

‘Well Off Media’ deals with social media and marketing related to the Buffaloes program and its head coach, Deion Sanders.

Faye also hinted that her boyfriend makes her life easier and she is happy with that. After expressing her gratitude for that, she made a gesture of her own.

The couple has been dating since 2021, although they have kept the details of their relationship under wraps.

Bling for Deion Sanders Jr.’s dog, Jeffery

The video shared by Brittany Faye showed the usual bling jewelry on Deion Sanders Jr.’s wrists. On Thursday, he had promised a similar shiny bling for his dog Jeffery.

The ‘Well Off’ owner showed off his new diamond chain through a video from his brand’s media arm. It was there that he made a unique promise to his canine friend.

“Jeffrey chain coming soon. Jeff, I promise, OK!” Deion Jr. said in the video.

The Sanders family loves their diamonds and doesn't miss a chance to get their hands on new designs from their favorite jewelry brand, Tajia Diamonds. Recently, Deion Jr. joined his father, Deion Sanders, and brothers Shilo and Shedeur on a shopping spree after watching the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII.

