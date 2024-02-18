Deion Sanders Jr.’s girlfriend, Brittany Faye, expressed her gratitude for Deion Sanders' son. She shared a quote on her Instagram story to convey that Bucky was making her life easier.

The Instagram Story was shared by Brittany Faye.

The original post was shared by an Instagram page called ‘Couple Goals’. The page shares various relationship quotes, like the one Faye reshared.

“My man really be out here making my life easier. I really love that for me,” the original post said.

The couple has kept the details of their relationship under wraps, though they have been dating for quite a while now.

Faye had made multiple trips to Boulder to cheer for the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. She was also snapped with Coach Prime's ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, who called her the president of the Deion Sanders Jr. fan club.

Like her boyfriend, she also dabbles with YouTube. Her channel, ‘Thee Brittany Faye Media', has over 5000 subscribers.

When Deion Sanders Jr. gave Brittany Faye a special birthday gift

Last month, Deion Jr. celebrated Brittany Faye’s birthday with a special custom cake. The heart-shaped cake in Victorian style had everything, from vibrant pink frosting to silver edible pearls.

Not only that, the sides featured Brittany's photo, which added a whole new personalized and romantic flair to the gesture.

"Thank You babe for my beautiful cake!” Faye wrote in response, along with quite a few emojis.

Bucky is well-known for his work on 'Well Off Media' and 'Well Off Forever.' He has worked hard to establish a name for himself outside of his father's shadow.

