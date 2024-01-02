WATCH: Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. gives GF Brittany a special birthday cake - “Thank you babe”

Deion Sanders Jr., son of Colorado coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, marked a special day for his girlfriend, Brittany Faye, with a stunning birthday cake. An Instagram story shared by Faye showed a meticulously designed heart-shaped cake in a Victorian style.

Adorned with vibrant pink frosting and silver edible pearls, the sides of the cake featured a personalized touch with Brittany's photo, adding a romantic flair to the gesture. Expressing her gratitude, Brittany posted on Instagram:

"Thank You babe for my beautiful cake! 😍😭😍😍🥺"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders Jr., known for his presence in the college football scene and his "Well Off Forever" brand on Instagram and YouTube, continues to make headlines for his hot takes on the college football landscape and his personal life.

Both "Bucky" and Brittany Faye are active YouTubers, sharing glimpses of their lives. During the 2023 college football season, Faye was seen supporting the Colorado Buffaloes alongside Deion Jr.

Also read: Deion Sanders Jr.'s girlfriend Britt goes down memory lane as she shares an adorable snap of the couple on IG

Deion Sanders Jr. celebrates Christmas with Brittany Faye and Coach Prime's ex-wife

Deion Sanders Jr. brought in the Christmas cheer with a festive celebration alongside his girlfriend, Brittany Faye, and his mother, Carolyn Chambers. The trio's holiday spirit was captured in a joyful snapshot shared by Faye on social media, featuring them in vibrant Christmas-themed outfits.

The background showcased penguins donning Santa hats, adding to the festive atmosphere. Embracing the holiday tradition, Chambers wore a bold red ensemble, while Bucky opted for a crimson outfit. Faye elegantly rocked a black dress, and both ladies accessorized with Christmas-themed headbands.

Screenshot via Instagram (@itsbritt26)

The Sanders family has been in the spotlight during the holiday season. Coach Deion Sanders and his son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, made headlines with a Christmas vacation debate. Shedeur expressed his desire to spend the holidays with his mother, Coach Prime's second wife, Pilar Sanders.

In the Sanders clan, the festivities didn't end there. Deiondra Sanders, Coach Prime's eldest daughter, hosted a Christmas party, sharing glimpses on Instagram. The celebration featured her close friends and included a surprise revelation—her new boyfriend, R&B star Jacquees.

Also read: PHOTOS: Deiondra Sanders hard launches BF as Coach Prime's daughter spends an eventful Christmas